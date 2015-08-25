Etna, Stromboli e Vulcano: dall’Osservatorio Etneo INGV due nuovi canali streaming per “vedere” in real time

Con due canali TV in streaming, le immagini dei vulcani siciliani sono trasmesse in tempo reale h24

Roma, 14 febbraio 2022 – I canali TV dei vulcani siciliani, realizzati dall’Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia (INGV), trasmettono le immagini video provenienti dalle telecamere di sorveglianza installate sull’Etna e sulle Isole Eolie con l’obiettivo di offrire la “visione” dei vulcani siciliani monitorati costantemente dall’Osservatorio Etneo (INGV-OE).

Frutto di un progetto dell’INGV tuttora in fase di sviluppo e implementazione, i canali TV sono basati sui servizi di videostreaming del Consortium GARR, la rete italiana a banda ultralarga dedicata alla comunità dell’istruzione, della ricerca e della cultura.

In occasione della ripresa dell’attività parossistica dell’Etna del 10 febbraio 2022, l’Osservatorio Etneo dell’INGV (INGV-OE) ha pubblicato sul proprio portale, www.ct.ingv.it, due nuove sezioni dedicate alle riprese in real-time provenienti dall’Etna e dalle Isole Eolie. I nuovi canali streaming si aggiungono alle immagini della videosorveglianza vulcanica dell’Etna e delle Isole Eolie che già da anni offrono al pubblico una visione dei vulcani in real time.

Nello specifico, le riprese ambientali e termiche dell’Etna provengono dalle telecamere INGV installate nelle località La Montagnola, Nicolosi e Monte Cagliato; le riprese delle Isole Eolie sono invece trasmesse dalle telecamere installate a Stromboli, all’Osservatorio di Lipari e dentro il cratere La Fossa di Vulcano.

Il nuovo servizio rappresenta una nuova “finestra” video per migliorare la conoscenza e la consapevolezza degli elementi naturali rappresentati dai vulcani e della loro attività tanto affascinante quanto pericolosa.

*******

INGV Osservatorio Etneo: two new streaming channels to “observe” Etna, Stromboli and Vulcano in real time

With two streaming TV channels, the images of Sicilian volcanoes are broadcast in real time 24 hours a day

Rome, February 14, 2022 – The TV channels of the Sicilian volcanoes, developed by the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), transmit video images from the surveillance cameras installed on Etna and the Aeolian Islands with the aim of offering the “vision” of Sicilian volcanoes constantly monitored by the Etneo Observatory (INGV-OE).

As a result of an INGV project still under development and implementation, the TV channels are based on the videostreaming services of the GARR Consortium, the Italian ultra-broadband network dedicated to the education, research and culture community.

On the occasion of the resumption of the paroxysmal activity of Etna on 10 February 2022, the Etneo Observatory of the INGV (INGV-OE) published on the Section’s portal, www.ct.ingv.it, two new sections dedicated to filming in real-time from Etna and the Aeolian Islands. The new streaming channels are added to the images of the volcanic video surveillance of Etna and the Aeolian Islands which for years have been offering the public a view of the volcanoes in real time.

Specifically, the environmental and thermal shots of Etna come from the INGV cameras installed in the localities of La Montagnola, Nicolosi and Monte Cagliato; filming from the Aeolian Islands is instead broadcast by cameras installed in Stromboli, at the Lipari Observatory and inside the Volcano’s La Fossa crater.

The new service represents a new video “window” to improve knowledge and awareness of the natural elements represented by volcanoes and their fascinating and dangerous activity.