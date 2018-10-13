Etna: monitorare le micro deformazioni per svelare l’inizio di una sequenza eruttiva

Con strumenti di altissima precisione si sono registrate micro deformazioni dell’edificio vulcanico nel periodo 2020-2021. Attraverso la valutazione dei dati i ricercatori hanno individuato la fase che anticipa l’inizio della sequenza eruttiva e hanno modellato gli effetti registrati durante la fase eruttiva di fontana di lava

Roma, 15 ottobre 2021 – Nel breve periodo dal 13 dicembre 2020 al 31 marzo 2021 l’Etna ha eruttato circa 60 milioni di metri cubi di magma soprattutto attraverso fontane di lava particolarmente energetiche. Considerando il volume del materiale vulcanico accumulato nel tempo e quello eruttato nei quattro mesi, si evince che le fontane di lava possono rappresentare un’efficace modalità di emissione di magma in grado di sostituirsi alle più pericolose e tradizionali eruzioni effusive sul fianco del vulcano.

Inoltre, il rilevamento di micro deformazioni dell’edificio vulcanico ha consentito di individuare dei segnali precursori che anticipano il verificarsi di una sequenza eruttiva. Questi alcuni dei risultati dello studio Magma Migration at Shallower Levels and Lava Fountains Sequence as Revealed by Borehole Dilatometers on Etna Volcano a cura di un team di ricercatori dell’Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia – INGV (A. Bonaccorso, G. Currenti, L. Carleo, A. Sicali) e recentemente pubblicato sulla rivista Frontiers in Earth Sciences.

“Nei vulcani a condotto aperto come l’Etna – spiega Alessandro Bonaccorso, vulcanologo INGV e primo autore dello studio – una sfida importante è quella di rilevare e interpretare le variazioni di energia anche ultra-piccole associate a eventi minori ma critici come le fontane di lava. Questo obiettivo è potenzialmente raggiungibile con registrazioni di deformazioni di estrema precisione (cosiddette “strain”) indotte nell’edificio vulcanico e rilevabili, anche a distanze di diversi chilometri dall’area craterica, dai dilatometri installati in perforazioni profonde a centinaia di metri di profondità. Nei quattro mesi considerati, la rete di dilatometri dell’INGV installata sull’Etna ha registrato precise variazioni”.

“In particolare – prosegue Bonaccorso – micro variazioni, osservate in corrispondenza degli sciami sismici avvenuti nel dicembre 2020, hanno permesso di evidenziare la migrazione di magma in superficie che ha anticipato l’inizio della sequenza eruttiva. Inoltre, il segnale dei dilatometri ha mostrato chiare micro-variazioni di strain nel breve termine associate alle “ricariche” che hanno preceduto le fontane di lava e alle successive decompressioni veloci prodotte dalle stesse”.

“Successivamente – prosegue il ricercatore – è stato proposto un modello numerico della sorgente più superficiale che ha generato le fontane di lava del Cratere di Sud Est dell’Etna. In tal modo abbiamo avuto conferma che si tratta della stessa sorgente situata tra 0 e 1 km sotto il livello del mare che ha generato gli eventi di fontana di lava del periodo 2011-2013. Questa sorgente è interpretabile come una sorta di valvola connessa al serbatoio principale più profondo, ubicato tra i 6 e gli 8 km sotto il livello del mare, che modula la ripetuta repentina decompressione in grado di generare le fontane di lava”.

“Nello studio – aggiunge Bonaccorso – sono stati valutati anche parametri che forniscono informazioni utili per comprendere lo stato di una sequenza esplosiva con le caratteristiche simili a quella di febbraio – marzo 2021. Ciò al fine di comprendere quando l’attività di una sequenza eruttiva, caratterizzata da una ripetizione frequente di eventi esplosivi, è in fase di attenuazione”.

“Infine – conclude il ricercatore – il dato del segnale dilatometrico ha consentito la stima dei volumi totali eruttati nelle singole fontane permettendo, durante una sequenza, di seguire il valore cumulato nel tempo da questi eventi eruttivi ravvicinati. Questo elemento evidenzia come il bilancio tra il materiale accumulato e quello eruttato possa avvenire anche attraverso sequenze di numerose fontane di lava che, quindi, rappresentano un’efficace modalità di emissione di magma in grado di sostituirsi alle più pericolose e tradizionali eruzioni sul fianco del vulcano”.

*******

Etna, micro-deformations monitoring to reveal the beginning of an eruptive sequence

By using very high precision instruments, micro deformations of the volcanic edifice were recorded in the period 2020-2021. By evaluating the data, the researchers identified the phase that anticipates the start of the eruptive sequence and modeled the effects recorded during the eruptive phase of lava fountains

Rome, October 15, 2021 – In the short period from 13 December 2020 to 31 March 2021, Etna erupted about 60 million cubic meters of magma, especially through particularly powerful lava fountains. Considering the volume of volcanic material accumulated over time and that erupted over four months, it can be seen that lava fountains can represent an effective mode of magma emission capable of replacing the more dangerous and traditional effusive eruptions on the volcano flanks.

Furthermore, the detection of micro deformations of the volcanic edifice allowed to create a numerical model capable of predicting the occurrence of an eruptive sequence.

These are some of the results of the study Magma Migration at Shallower Levels and Lava Fountains Sequence as Revealed by Borehole Dilatometers on Etna Volcano, conducted by a team of researchers from the Italian Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia (INGV) (authors A. Bonaccorso, G. Currenti, L. Carleo and A. Sicali) and recently published in the journal Frontiers in Earth Sciences.

“In open conduct volcanoes like Etna – explains Alessandro Bonaccorso, INGV volcanologist and first author of the study – an important challenge is to detect and interpret even ultra-small energy variations associated with minor but critical events such as lava fountains. This objective is potentially achievable with extremely precise recordings of the strain induced in the volcanic edifice and detectable, even at distances of several kilometers from the crater area, by dilatometers installed in deep drillings hundreds of meters deep. The network of INGV dilatometers installed on Etna has recorded precise changes”.

“In particular – continues Bonaccorso – micro variations, observed in correspondence with the seismic swarms that occurred in December 2020, allowed to highlight the migration of magma to the surface that anticipated the start of the eruptive sequence. Furthermore, the signal of the dilatometers showed clear micro-variations in stress in the short term associated with the “recharges” that preceded the lava fountains and the subsequent fast decompressions produced by them”.

“Subsequently – continues the researcher – a numerical model of the shallower source that originates the lava fountains of the South East Crater of Etna was proposed. In this way we have had confirmation that it is the same source located between 0 and 1 km below the sea level that generated the lava fountain events of the period 2011-2013. This source can be interpreted as a sort of valve connected to the deeper main reservoir, located between 6 and 8 km below sea level, which modulates the repeated abrupt decompression capable of generating the lava fountain”.

“In the study – adds Bonaccorso – were also evaluated parameters that provide further information on the state of an explosive sequence with the characteristics of that of February – March 2021. This in order to understand when the activity of an eruptive sequence, characterized by a frequent repetition of explosive events is in the phase of attenuation”.

“Finally – concludes the researcher – the data of the dilatometric signal allowed the estimation of the total volumes erupted in the individual fountains allowing, during an eruptive sequence, to follow the cumulative value over time by these close eruptive events. This element highlights how the balance between the accumulated magma and the erupted one can also occur through sequences of numerous lava fountains which, therefore, represent an effective mode of magma emission capable of replacing the more dangerous and traditional effusive eruptions on the volcano flanks”.