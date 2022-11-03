Elaborato nuovo modello statistico per calcolare le probabilità di eruzione dei tre differenti vulcani napoletani

Analizzando la frequenza temporale delle eruzioni nelle fasi di alta e bassa attività dei vulcani dell’area napoletana, i ricercatori hanno messo a punto un unico modello statistico di valutazione del loro comportamento e del loro potenziale eruttivo

Roma, 3 novembre 2022 – Per la prima volta, i ricercatori possono produrre una valutazione comparabile delle probabilità di eruzione e della pericolosità sul territorio tra i tre vulcani napoletani: Vesuvio, Ischia e Campi Flegrei. Tutto questo grazie ad un nuovo modello statistico che, studiando l’alternanza dei periodi di alta e bassa attività eruttiva, permette di confrontare sistemi vulcanici anche molto diversi tra loro, migliorando la comprensione del loro comportamento.

È questo il risultato dello studio “A simple two-state model interprets temporal modulations in eruptive activity and enhances multivolcano hazard quantification” realizzato da un team internazionale di ricercatori dell’Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia (INGV), dell’Università degli Studi di Bari “Aldo Moro” e del British Geological Survey (BGS) di Edimburgo (UK).

Lo studio, appena pubblicato sulla rivista scientifica Science Advances, ha analizzato i tre vulcani attivi dell’area napoletana: il Vesuvio, i Campi Flegrei e l’isola di Ischia.

“Studiando i dati geologici e le cronache storiche di questi tre vulcani, così sensibilmente diversi tra loro, siamo riusciti a mettere a punto un modello statistico basato sull’analisi delle fasi di alta e di bassa attività eruttiva – spiega Jacopo Selva, ricercatore dell’INGV e primo autore dell’articolo – Il nostro modello si fonda to su soli tre parametri: la frequenza eruttiva annuale dei vulcani nei loro periodi di bassa attività, la stessa frequenza eruttiva annuale registrata – viceversa – nei periodi di alta attività, e il cosiddetto ‘tempo di intervento soglia’, vale a dire l’intervallo temporale senza eruzioni trascorso il quale è possibile sancire il passaggio del vulcano da una fase di alta a una fase di bassa attività eruttiva”.

I risultati dello studio realizzato applicando questo nuovo modello hanno evidenziato come le dinamiche di avvio e termine delle fasi di alta attività eruttiva siano significativamente diverse tra il Vesuvio, i Campi Flegrei e Ischia, ciascuna legata ai processi vulcanici specifici che dominano i singoli vulcani.

“Nella maggior parte dei vulcani, per quanto diversi tra loro, esistono almeno due stati, da noi identificati come periodi di alta e di bassa attività, e con il nostro modello descriviamo quantitativamente l’alternanza tra questi due stati – prosegue Roberto Sulpizio, dell’Università di Bari – Studiando la storia eruttiva dei vulcani napoletani, che sono molto diversi tra loro, con il nostro modello abbiamo descritto in maniera omogenea le caratteristiche dei due differenti stati di attività per ciascuno di essi e la tempistica nella quale si registra nuovamente l’equilibrio del sistema vulcanico dopo una fase di alta attività eruttiva. Queste analisi possono fornire dati importanti per comprendere a pieno le dinamiche che governano il verificarsi delle eruzioni, ma soprattutto permettono di stimare in modo omogeneo e confrontare tra loro la probabilità di eruzione dei diversi vulcani, e, di conseguenza, la loro pericolosità”.

La ricerca ha affrontato le diverse tipologie di vulcanismo dei vulcani napoletani: quella del Vesuvio, uno stratovulcano a condotto aperto/chiuso, quella dei Campi Flegrei, una vasta caldera vulcanica formatasi a seguito di almeno tre enormi eruzioni, e quella di Ischia, un edificio vulcanico che si è elevato di oltre 1000 metri dal fondo del mare in seguito a un processo chiamato “risorgenza vulcanica”.

Tutti e tre i vulcani insistono sul territorio dell’area metropolitana di Napoli, densamente popolato. Pertanto, lo studio appena pubblicato contribuisce a migliorare la comprensione scientifica e, conseguentemente, la previsione probabilistica dell’attività eruttiva dei vulcani, attività fondamentali per mitigare i rischi per le popolazioni residenti nelle aree vulcaniche e per le infrastrutture.

Fig. 1

Fig. 1 – Rappresentazione schematica del nuovo modello statistico che reinterpreta la storia eruttiva dei tre vulcani napoletani, Vesuvio, Campi Flegrei, e Ischia, permettendo di produrre per la prima volta una valutazione comparabile delle probabilità di eruzione e della pericolosità sul territorio tra i tre vulcani

A novel statistical model has been developed to calculate the probabilities of eruption of the three different Neapolitan volcanoes

By analyzing the temporal frequency of eruptions in the phases of high and low activity of the volcanoes of the Neapolitan area, the researchers developed a statistical model for evaluating their behavior and their eruptive potential

Rome, 3 november 2022 – For the first time, researchers can produce a comparable assessment of the probability of eruption and of the hazards related to the three Neapolitan volcanoes: Vesuvius, Ischia, and Campi Flegrei. All this thanks to a new statistical model that, based on the analysis of the alternation of periods of high and low eruptive activity, allows modeling very different volcanic systems, improving the understanding of their behavior.

This is the result of the study “A simple two-state model interprets temporal modulations in eruptive activity and enhances multivolcano hazard quantification” carried out by an international team of researchers from the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), the University of Bari “Aldo Moro” and the British Geological Survey (BGS) of Edinburgh (UK).

The study, just published in the scientific journal Science Advances, analyzed the three active volcanoes of the Neapolitan area in Italy: Vesuvius, Campi Flegrei and the island of Ischia.

“By studying the geological record and the historical chronicles of these three very different volcanoes, we were able to develop a statistical model based on the analysis of the high and low eruptive activity phases – explains Jacopo Selva, researcher of the INGV and first author of the article – Our model is based on three parameters: the annual eruptive frequency of volcanoes in their periods of low activity, the same annual eruptive frequency recorded – vice versa – in periods of high activity, and the so-called ‘threshold inter-event time’, that is to say the time interval without eruptions after which it is possible to establish the passage of the volcano from a high to a low eruptive activity phase”.

The results of the study, carried out applying this new model, have highlighted how the dynamics of start and end of the phases of high eruptive activity are significantly different between Vesuvius, Campi Flegrei, and Ischia, each linked to the specific volcanic processes that dominate the individual volcanoes.

“In most volcanoes, although different from each other, there are at least two states, which we have identified as periods of high and low activity, and with our model we quantitatively describe the alternation between these two states – continues Roberto Sulpizio, of the University of Bari – By studying the eruptive history of Neapolitan volcanoes, very different one from the others, with our model we have described in a homogeneous way the characteristics of the two different states of activity for each of them and the timing in which the equilibrium of the volcanic system is recovered again after a phase of high eruptive activity. These analyses can provide important data to fully understand the dynamics that govern the occurrence of eruptions, but above all they allow us to homogeneously estimate and compare the probability of eruption of the various volcanoes, and, consequently, their hazard”.

The research dealt with the different types of volcanism of the Neapolitan volcanoes: Vesuvius, an open-/closed-conduit stratovolcano, Campi Flegrei, a vast volcanic caldera formed after at least three huge caldera-forming eruptions, and Ischia, a volcanic edifice that has risen over 1000 meters from the seafloor as a consequence of a process known as “volcanic resurgence”.

All the three volcanoes insist on the densely populated territory of the metropolitan area of Naples. Therefore, the newly published study helps to improve scientific understanding and, consequently, the probabilistic forecast of the eruptive activity of volcanoes, a fundamental information to mitigate the risks for people living in volcanic areas and for infrastructures.

Fig. 1 – A sketch of the new statistical model that reinterprets the eruptive history of the three Napolitan volcanoes, Mt. Vesuvius, Campi Flegrei, and Ischia, allowing for the first time a comparable assessment of the probability of eruption and of the hazard for the territory between these three very different volcanoes