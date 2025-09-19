Tsunami, installate le prime boe in grado di monitorare i maremoti nel Mediterraneo

Si è conclusa con successo l’iniziativa dell’INGV che segna un passo fondamentale nella mitigazione del rischio maremoto nel Mare Nostrum

Roma, 19 settembre 2025 – Si è conclusa con successo la campagna di deposizione delle prime boe di mare profondo nello Ionio da parte dell’Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia (INGV). Obiettivo dell’iniziativa è quello di monitorare gli tsunami nel Mar Mediterraneo per consentire la mitigazione del rischio maremoto.

Il Mare Nostrum, infatti, è stato spesso teatro di fenomeni importanti, principalmente di origine sismica o dovuti all’attività vulcanica, come nel caso di Santorini e Stromboli. Grazie alla deposizione delle boe e ai dati rilevati in tempo reale, in caso di forti terremoti tsunamigenici nelle isole ioniche o nell’arco ellenico si potrà valutare in modo più accurato il possibile impatto di uno tsunami sulle coste italiane.

La campagna di deposizione delle boe in mare si è svolta tra il 9 e il 17 settembre ed è stata realizzata grazie al Progetto MEET (Monitoring Earth’s Evolution and Tectonics), coordinato dall’INGV e finanziato dal PNRR, con la fondamentale partecipazione dell’expertise di ricercatori e tecnici dell’Istituto, da molti anni impegnati nello studio degli tsunami e nelle tecniche di monitoraggio marino.

La nave Christos LVII è salpata dal porto di Segunto, in Spagna, con a bordo tre tecnologi dell’INGV, Antonio Costanza, Andrea Di Benedetto e Francesco Macaluso, l’equipaggio dell’imbarcazione e della MSM (Mediterráneo Señales Marítimas), società spagnola costruttrice di boe.

La deposizione si è svolta in due fasi. La prima, avvenuta il 14 settembre, ha visto l’installazione di due sensori di pressione assoluta a una profondità di circa 3200 metri in un punto ubicato circa 100 km a est della costa della Sicilia orientale. Contestualmente, nella stessa area, è stata installata una boa fissata a un sistema di ancoraggio, in grado di ricevere i dati tramite un modem acustico e di trasmetterli via satellite al Centro Allerta Tsunami dell’INGV.

I sensori di pressione sono in grado di rilevare variazioni dell’altezza della colonna d’acqua soprastante di qualche centimetro, riuscendo a distinguere tra le onde provocate dal vento, le maree o i possibili tsunami. Durante l’ultima fase, lo scorso 16 settembre, una seconda boa con le stesse caratteristiche tecniche è stata deposta più a nord, a circa 100 km dalla costa calabra ionica, a una profondità di 2600 metri.

In caso di tsunami, i sensori di pressione trasmettono i dati con una frequenza maggiore, al fine di permettere una misurazione fedele delle onde, di aiutare il sistema di previsione e analisi in tempo reale dell’INGV e di consentire una maggiore tempestività nella conferma dell’effettivo arrivo di uno tsunami sulle coste.

Tsunami, the first buoys for monitoring tsunamis in the Mediterranean have been installed by INGV

Rome, 19 September 2025 – The campaign to deploy the first deep-sea buoys in the Ionian Sea by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) has been successfully completed. The aim of the initiative is to monitor tsunamis in the Mediterranean Sea in order to mitigate the tsunami risk.

The Mare Nostrum has often experienced significant phenomena, mainly due to seismic or volcanic activity, as in the case of Santorini and Stromboli. Thanks to the deployment of the buoys and the real-time data collected, in the event of strong tsunamigenic earthquakes in the Ionian Islands or the Hellenic arc, it will be possible to more accurately assess the possible impact of a tsunami on the Italian coast.

The campaign to deploy the sea buoys took place between September 9 and 17 and was carried out thanks to the MEET (Monitoring Earth’s Evolution and Tectonics) Project, coordinated by the INGV and funded by the PNRR, with the fundamental participation of the expertise of researchers and technicians from the Institute, who have been involved in the study of tsunamis and marine monitoring techniques for many years.

The Christos LVII ship sailed from the port of Segunto, Spain, with three INGV technicians on board, Antonio Costanza, Andrea Di Benedetto, and Francesco Macaluso, the crew of the boat, and MSM (Mediterráneo Señales Marítimas), a Spanish buoy manufacturing company.

The deployment took place in two phases. The first, on September 14, consisted of the installation of two absolute pressure sensors at a depth of approximately 3,200 meters at a point located about 100 km east of the eastern coast of Sicily. At the same time, a buoy attached to an anchoring system was installed in the same area, capable of receiving data via an acoustic modem and transmitting it via satellite to the INGV Tsunami Alert Centre.

The pressure sensors are capable of detecting variations in the height of the water column above them of a few centimeters, distinguishing between waves caused by wind, tides, or possible tsunamis.

During the last phase, on September 16, a second buoy with the same technical characteristics was placed further north, about 100 km from the Ionian coast of Calabria, at a depth of 2600 meters. In the event of a tsunami, the pressure sensors transmit data at a higher frequency in order to provide accurate wave measurements, helping the INGV’s real-time forecasting and analysis system and allowing for more timely confirmation of the actual arrival of a tsunami on the coast.