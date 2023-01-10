Studio della Terra e delle sue meraviglie, INGV attiva il reclutamento di 49 persone nell’ambito del PNRR

Roma, 10 gennaio 2023 – È iniziata la fase di reclutamento di nuovi ricercatori, tecnologi e tecnici per la realizzazione dei progetti di ricerca finanziati all’interno del “Piano Nazionale di Ripresa e Resilienza (PNRR)”.

L’INGV, infatti, è partecipe di numerosi progetti del PNRR tra cui il progetto MEET (Monitoring Earth’s Evolution and Tectonics) e il progetto ITINERIS (Italian Integrated Environmental Research Infrastructures System), che vedono il coinvolgimento anche di altri prestigiosi partners scientifici.

Entrare nel mondo delle geoscienze significa diventare un “detective” nei misteri della Terra: la meraviglia dei vulcani, l’imprevedibilità dei terremoti e il fascino dell’atmosfera che protegge il nostro pianeta: un viaggio emozionante guidato da principi scientifici.

Conoscere la Terra e i suoi meccanismi significa conoscere la nostra casa. Diplomati delle Scuole superiori per i profili di Collaboratore tecnico e Laureati magistrali per i profili di Ricercatore e Tecnologo, sono i destinatari delle figure bandite.

I candidati selezionati saranno coinvolti in progetti altamente innovativi e creativi nei campi della geofisica, della sismologia e della vulcanologia su tutto il territorio nazionale. I contratti avranno una durata compresa tra i 24 e i 30 mesi e i bandi sono disponibili sul sito dell’INGV, nelle pagine dedicate, e sul portale InPA della Funzione Pubblica.

Una particolare attenzione sarà riservata alle posizioni lavorative nell’area del Mezzogiorno d’Italia e sarà, inoltre, promossa e sostenuta la partecipazione femminile.

Il PNRR rappresenta un’importante sfida per il Paese ma anche un’importante opportunità per la formazione e la crescita di nuove carriere professionali, con partecipazione a grandi ed ambiziosi progetti nazionali e internazionali per la creazione e il potenziamento delle infrastrutture di ricerca e della rete scientifica europea.

Link: -> www.ingv.it -> Bandi di concorso -> Concorsi pubblici -> Concorsi anno 2022 -> Tempo determinato

New scientists: to study the Earth and its wonders, INGV activates the recruitment of 49 people within the PNRR

Rome, 10 January, 2023 – The recruitment phase of new researchers, technologists and technicians has begun for the implementation of research projects financed within the “National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR)”.

INGV is a participant in numerous projects of the PNRR including the MEET project (Monitoring Earth’s Evolution and Tectonics) and the ITINERIS project (Italian Integrated Environmental Research Infrastructures System), which also see the involvement of other prestigious scientific partners.

Entering the world of geosciences means becoming a “detective” in the mysteries of the Earth: the wonder of volcanoes, the unpredictability of earthquakes and the charm of the atmosphere that protects our planet: an exciting journey guided by scientific principles.

Knowing the Earth and its mechanisms means knowing our home. High school graduates for the profiles of Technical collaborator and Master’s graduates for the profiles of Researcher and Technologist, are the recipients of the banned positions.

Selected candidates will be involved in highly innovative and creative projects in the fields of geophysics, seismology and volcanology throughout the national territory. The contracts will have a duration of between 24 and 30 months and the tenders are available on the INGV website, in the dedicated pages, and on the InPA portal of the Public Function.

Particular attention will be paid to job positions in Southern Italy and female participation will also be promoted and supported.

The PNRR represents an important challenge for the country but also an important opportunity for the training and growth of new professional careers, with participation in large and ambitious national and international projects for the creation and strengthening of research infrastructures and network European science.

Link: -> www.ingv.it -> Competition notices -> Public competitions -> Competitions year 2022 -> Fixed Term