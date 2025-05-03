Radioterapia di nuova generazione trasforma il trattamento del cancro al retto: più sopravvivenza, meno chirurgia

Vienna, 4 maggio 2025 – Il cancro rettale è un tipo di tumore intestinale che si sviluppa negli ultimi centimetri dell’intestino crasso, appena prima dell’ano. È uno dei tumori più comuni in Europa, con oltre 125.000 persone diagnosticate ogni anno. Il trattamento prevede tradizionalmente l’intervento chirurgico per rimuovere il tumore, un’operazione importante che può compromettere in modo permanente la funzione sessuale, la continenza e la qualità della vita.

Mentre la radioterapia e la chemioterapia sono già utilizzate per ridurre i tumori prima dell’intervento chirurgico, sta crescendo l’interesse per le strategie di trattamento che evitano l’intervento chirurgico nei pazienti in cui il tumore è scomparso dopo la radioterapia e la chemioterapia. Queste cosiddette “strategie di conservazione dell’organo” mirano a preservare il retto e quindi a mantenere una migliore qualità di vita per i pazienti affetti da cancro, soprattutto nei casi in stadio iniziale e localmente avanzato.

Il cancro anale, invece, colpisce i pochi centimetri più bassi dell’intestino. È una malattia rara e viene diagnosticata ogni anno a circa 14.000 persone in Europa. Il cancro anale è più sensibile alla radioterapia e precedenti studi clinici hanno dimostrato che una combinazione di radioterapia e chemioterapia può sostituire la necessità di un intervento chirurgico importante e di una colostomia permanente. Tuttavia, l’attuale approccio standard comporta alti tassi di effetti collaterali a breve e lungo termine.

Ora, cinque studi cruciali presentati a ESTRO 2025, il congresso annuale della Società Europea di Radioterapia e Oncologia, mostrano come la radioterapia stia rimodellando questo panorama. Dai trattamenti a dose ridotta alle combinazioni all’avanguardia con l’immunoterapia e la chemioterapia, queste innovazioni offrono alternative più sicure, più efficaci e che preservano gli organi rispetto alla chirurgia tradizionale.

1. La radioterapia a dosi ridotte e più brevi è un trattamento altamente efficace per il cancro anale in fase iniziale

Lo studio ACT4 PLATO (1), guidato dal prof. David Sebag-Montefiore, ha dimostrato che una tecnica di radioterapia altamente focalizzata (IMRT) a dose ridotta e di durata più breve offre un eccellente controllo del tumore con minori effetti collaterali per il cancro anale in fase iniziale. Lo studio randomizzato di fase II, condotto in 28 siti del Regno Unito, ha dimostrato livelli di efficacia e di tossicità tardiva simili utilizzando un regime IMRT a dose ridotta per 4,5 settimane e IMRT a dose standard per 5,5 settimane.

“I nostri risultati supportano il passaggio a una radioterapia più breve e personalizzata – ha dichiarato il prof. Sebag-Montefiore – Questo approccio riduce l’onere del trattamento sia per i pazienti che per i sistemi sanitari”.

2. La radioterapia da sola e la radioterapia combinata con la chemioterapia consentono ai pazienti di evitare l’intervento chirurgico per il tumore del retto

Lo studio STAR-TREC (2) ha dimostrato che le strategie di conservazione degli organi sono fattibili per i pazienti trattati con la sola radioterapia e per quelli trattati con radioterapia e chemioterapia. Tra 344 pazienti in 37 siti internazionali, l’80% di quelli trattati con chemioradioterapia e il 61% di quelli trattati con la sola radioterapia potevano essere risparmiati dalla chirurgia a un anno.

“Evitare l’intervento chirurgico aiuta a preservare la funzione intestinale e la qualità di vita – ha dichiarato il prof. Corrie Marijnen, del Netherlands Cancer Institute – Questo studio dimostra che le strategie basate sulla radioterapia (sia da sola con un ciclo di trattamento più intensivo, sia in combinazione con la chemioterapia) possono essere una valida alternativa per molti pazienti”.

3. La combinazione immunoterapia-radioterapia elimina il cancro in due terzi dei pazienti in uno studio nel Regno Unito

Lo studio PRIME-RT, condotto in tutto il Regno Unito, ha rilevato che il 67% dei pazienti valutabili che hanno ricevuto un ciclo breve di radioterapia, ovvero solo 5 sedute ambulatoriali (senza pernottamento) di radioterapia, combinato con l’immunoterapia, ha avuto una risposta completa, ovvero non sono rimasti segni del cancro.

“Combinando l’immunoterapia con la radioterapia, stiamo riscontrando tassi di risposta più elevati del previsto, soprattutto con la radioterapia di breve durata”, ha dichiarato il prof. Campbell Roxburgh, dell’Università di Glasgow, Regno Unito.

4. Combinazione di radioterapia, immunoterapia e chemioterapia per una migliore conservazione degli organi

Analogamente, nello studio cinese STELLAR II, l’immunoterapia aggiunta alla radioterapia e alla chemioterapia di breve durata ha aumentato la scomparsa completa del tumore al 45,5%, rispetto al 25% con il trattamento standard.

“Combinando l’immunoterapia con la radioterapia e la chemioterapia di breve durata, potremmo essere in grado di migliorare i tassi di sopravvivenza e, soprattutto, di aiutare un maggior numero di pazienti a evitare l’intervento chirurgico invasivo e i suoi effetti a lungo termine”, ha dichiarato il prof. Jing Jin, del National Cancer Centre, in Cina.

5. La radioterapia di breve durata con chemioterapia aumenta la sopravvivenza a lungo termine

Lo studio STELLAR, di fase III, ha seguito per cinque anni 591 pazienti cinesi con tumore del retto localmente avanzato. È emerso che la radioterapia a breve durata seguita da chemioterapia ha migliorato la sopravvivenza dell’8,4% rispetto alla chemioradioterapia standard a lunga durata, senza alcun impatto negativo sulla funzione ano-rettale o sulla qualità della vita.

“Questo potrebbe essere un cambiamento per i pazienti, offrendo un’opzione più rapida, altrettanto sicura e potenzialmente più efficace”, ha dichiarato il dott. Jing Jin del National Cancer Centre in Cina.

Un nuovo paradigma nel trattamento del cancro rettale

Insieme, questi cinque studi dimostrano il potenziale di trasformazione della radioterapia come trattamento curativo e di conservazione degli organi. Con l’emergere di nuovi dati, le strategie di radioterapia personalizzata offrono ai pazienti alternative più sicure ed efficaci alla chirurgia.

“Queste scoperte rappresentano un importante passo avanti – ha dichiarato il prof. Guckenberger – Sfruttando strategie radioterapiche avanzate, non solo miglioriamo i tassi di sopravvivenza, ma diamo anche priorità alla qualità della vita dei pazienti in tutto il mondo”.

Con questi risultati destinati a influenzare le linee guida cliniche globali, il futuro del trattamento del tumore del retto si sta spostando decisamente verso soluzioni combinate di radioterapia e conservazione degli organi.

*******

Five major advances in anal and rectal cancer treatment with radiotherapy: a new era of organ-preserving options

Vienna/Austria, 4 May 2025 – Rectal cancer is a type of bowel cancer that develops in the last several centimetres of the large intestine, just before the anus. It’s one of the most common cancers in Europe, with over 125,000 people diagnosed annually. Treatment traditionally involves surgery to remove the tumour – a major operation that can permanently affect sexual function, continence, and quality of life.

While radiotherapy and chemotherapy are already used to shrink tumours before surgery, there is growing momentum behind treatment strategies that avoid surgery in patients, where the tumour has disappeared after radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Such so-call “organ preservation strategies” aim to preserve the rectum, and thereby maintain a better quality of life for cancer patients – especially for early-stage and locally advanced cases.

In contrast, anal cancer affects the lowest few centimetres of the bowel. It is a rare disease and is diagnosed in around 14,000 people in Europe annually. Anal cancer is more sensitive to radiotherapy, and previous clinical trials have shown that a combination of radiotherapy and chemotherapy can replace the need for major surgery and a permanent colostomy. However, the current standard approach results in high rates of short and long-term side effects.

Now, five pivotal studies presented at ESTRO 2025, the annual congress of the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology, showcase how radiotherapy is reshaping this landscape. From reduced-dose treatments to cutting-edge combinations with immunotherapy and chemotherapy, these innovations offer safer, more effective, and organ-preserving alternatives to traditional surgery.

1. Shorter, lower-dose radiotherapy for is a highly effective treatment for early-stage anal cancer

The ACT4 PLATO trial (1), led by Professor David Sebag-Montefiore, has demonstrated that a reduced-dose, shorter-course highly focused radiotherapy technique (IMRT) offers excellent tumour control with fewer side effects for early-stage anal cancer. The randomised phase II trial, conducted across 28 UK sites, showed similar efficacy and late toxicity levels using a reduced-dose IMRT regimen over 4.5 weeks and standard-dose IMRT over 5.5 weeks.

“Our results support moving toward shorter, more personalised radiotherapy – said Professor Sebag-Montefiore – This approach reduces the treatment burden for both patients and healthcare systems”.

2. Radiotherapy alone and radiotherapy combined with chemotherapy both enable patients to avoid surgery for rectal cancer

The STAR-TREC study (2) has shown that organ-preserving strategies are feasible for patients treated with radiotherapy alone as well as for patients treated with radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Among 344 patients at 37 international sites, 80% of those treated with chemoradiotherapy and 61% of those treated with radiotherapy alone could be spared surgery at one year.

“Avoiding surgery helps preserve bowel function and quality of life – said Prof Dr Corrie Marijnen, of the Netherlands Cancer Institute – This study shows that radiotherapy-based strategies (whether alone with more intensive treatment course, or combined with chemotherapy) can be a viable alternative for many patients”.

3. Immunotherapy-Radiotherapy combo eliminates cancer in two-third of patients in UK trial

PRIME-RT, a trial conducted across the UK, found that 67% of evaluable patients receiving a short-course of radiotherapy, meaning only 5 outpatient sessions (no overnight stay) of radiotherapy, combined with immunotherapy had a complete response, meaning no signs of cancer remained.

“By combining immunotherapy with radiotherapy, we are seeing higher response rates than expected, especially with short-course radiotherapy,” said Professor Campbell Roxburgh, from the University of Glasgow, UK.

4. Combining radiotherapy with immunotherapy and chemotherapy for better organ preservation

Similarly, in the STELLAR II trial from China, immunotherapy added to short-course radiotherapy and chemotherapy increased complete disappearance of the tumour to 45.5%, compared to 25% with standard treatment.

“By combining immunotherapy with short-course radiotherapy and chemotherapy, we may be able to improve survival rates and, crucially, help more patients avoid invasive surgery and its long-term effects,” said Professor Jing Jin, from the National Cancer Centre, China.

5. Short-course radiotherapy with chemotherapy boosts long-term survival

The phase III STELLAR trial tracked 591 patients in China with locally advanced rectal cancer over five years. It found that short-course radiotherapy followed by chemotherapy improved survival by 8.4% compared to standard long-course chemoradiotherapy – with no negative impact on anorectal function or quality of life.

“This could be a game-changer for patients, offering a faster, equally safe, and potentially more effective option”, said Dr Jing Jin from the National Cancer Centre in China.

A new paradigm in rectal cancer treatment

Together, these five studies demonstrate the transformative potential of radiotherapy as a curative and organ-preserving treatment. As new data emerges, personalised radiotherapy strategies are offering patients safer, effective alternatives to surgery.

“These breakthroughs represent a major step forward – said Professor Guckenberger – By leveraging advanced radiotherapy strategies, we are not only improving survival rates but also prioritising quality of life for patients worldwide”.

With these findings set to influence global clinical guidelines, the future of rectal cancer treatment is moving decisively toward combined radiotherapy-driven, organ-preserving solutions.