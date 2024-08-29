Nuovo studio svela il segreto per un veloce recupero intestinale post-chemio

Uno studio collaborativo ha scoperto come i metaboliti guidino la comunicazione tra i microbi intestinali e le cellule umane per favorire il recupero intestinale dopo la chemioterapia. Pubblicata su Cell Host & Microbe, questa ricerca offre nuove speranze per migliorare i risultati del trattamento del cancro

Lussemburgo, 29 agosto 2024 – In uno studio innovativo pubblicato sulla prestigiosa rivista Cell Host & Microbe, gli scienziati dell’Istituto di Sanità del Lussemburgo, in collaborazione con i migliori ricercatori dell’Università belga VIB-Ghent, dell’Università britannica di Edimburgo e della statunitense Washington University School of Medicine, hanno svelato come la comunicazione tra i batteri intestinali e le cellule dei mammiferi ostacoli il recupero intestinale dopo la chemioterapia. Questa importante scoperta offre nuove speranze per ridurre i duri effetti collaterali gastrointestinali dei trattamenti antitumorali.

La chemioterapia, pur essendo efficace nell’uccidere le cellule tumorali, spesso causa gravi effetti collaterali all’apparato digerente, come nausea, diarrea e infiammazioni dolorose, che colpiscono fino all’80% dei pazienti. Questi effetti collaterali sono spesso accompagnati da uno squilibrio dei batteri intestinali, noto come disbiosi. Fino ad oggi non era chiaro se questo squilibrio batterico fosse solo un effetto collaterale o una causa diretta del danno intestinale.

In collaborazione con l’Istituto di Sanità del Lussemburgo, il prof. Mahesh Desai, Group Leader, Nutrition, Microbiome and Immunity del Dipartimento di Infezione e Immunità, il team di ricerca guidato dal dr. CJ Anderson (Università di Edimburgo) e dal prof. Kodi Ravichandran (Washington University School of Medicine & VIB-Ghent University) ha utilizzato tecniche avanzate per studiare sia i geni batterici che l’impatto di questi farmaci sulle cellule intestinali.

Hanno scoperto che quando la chemioterapia uccide le cellule dell’intestino, queste ultime rilasciano sostanze che alimentano la crescita di batteri nocivi chiamati Enterobacteriaceae. Questa crescita eccessiva di batteri ritarda il processo di guarigione. “I nostri risultati dimostrano che la morte delle cellule intestinali durante la chemioterapia rilascia sostanze che favoriscono la crescita di batteri nocivi, rallentando la guarigione”, ha spiegato il dott. Anderson.

È importante notare che lo studio ha scoperto che prevenire la morte di queste cellule intestinali o mantenere i batteri nocivi a livelli normali può invertire lo squilibrio e accelerare il recupero. Ciò suggerisce che i trattamenti volti a mantenere un sano equilibrio dei batteri intestinali potrebbero contribuire a ridurre gli effetti collaterali della chemioterapia. “Capire come le cellule morenti e i batteri interagiscono nell’intestino apre nuove possibilità di trattamento che potrebbero migliorare la qualità della vita dei pazienti oncologici”, ha dichiarato il prof. Desai.

Questa ricerca dimostra la potenza delle collaborazioni internazionali nel riunire competenze multidisciplinari provenienti dall’Europa e dagli Stati Uniti per affrontare un problema critico nel trattamento del cancro. “La portata e l’ampiezza di questo lavoro non sarebbero state possibili senza riunire un insieme così complementare di competenze provenienti da tutto il mondo”, ha dichiarato il prof. Ravichandran.

I risultati non solo migliorano la nostra comprensione della salute dell’intestino, ma indicano anche nuove potenziali terapie per gestire i problemi digestivi indotti dalla chemioterapia. “Il nostro lavoro pone ora la cellula intestinale morente al centro della salute e della malattia dell’intestino”, ha dichiarato il dott. Anderson.

Con il miglioramento dei trattamenti contro il cancro, mantenere un intestino sano diventa sempre più importante. Le intuizioni di questo studio sull’interazione tra cellule umane e batteri intestinali potrebbero portare a trattamenti innovativi, offrendo una speranza ai pazienti oncologici di tutto il mondo.

*******

Uncovering the Secrets of Post-Chemotherapy Gut Recovery

New Study Reveals Key to Faster Intestinal Recovery for Cancer Patients

A collaborative study has uncovered how metabolites drive communication between gut microbes and human cells to aid intestinal recovery after chemotherapy. Published in Cell Host & Microbe, this research offers new hope for enhancing cancer treatment outcomes

Luxembourg, 29 August 2024 – In an innovative study published in the prestigious journal Cell Host & Microbe, scientists from the Luxembourg Institute of Health, in collaboration with top researchers from the Belgian VIB-Ghent University, the UK University of Edinburgh, and the US Washington University School of Medicine, have unveiled how communication between gut bacteria and mammalian cells hinders intestinal recovery after chemotherapy. This important discovery offers new hope for reducing the harsh gastrointestinal side effects of cancer treatments.

Chemotherapy, while effective at killing cancer cells, often causes severe side effects in the digestive system, such as nausea, diarrhoea, and painful inflammation, affecting up to 80% of patients. These side effects are often accompanied by an imbalance in the gut bacteria, known as dysbiosis. Whether this bacterial imbalance is just a side effect or a direct cause of intestinal damage has been unclear – until now.

In collaboration with Luxembourg Institute of Health Prof Mahesh Desai, Group Leader, Nutrition, Microbiome and Immunity of the Department of Infection and Immunity, the research team led by Dr CJ Anderson (University of Edinburgh) and Prof Kodi Ravichandran (Washington University School of Medicine & VIB-Ghent University) used advanced techniques to study both bacterial genes and how these drugs impact intestinal cells.

They found that when chemotherapy kills cells in the intestines, these dying cells release substances that fuel the growth of harmful bacteria called Enterobacteriaceae. This bacterial overgrowth delays the healing process. “Our findings show that the death of intestinal cells during chemotherapy releases substances that promote the growth of harmful bacteria, slowing down recovery,” explained Dr Anderson.

Importantly, the study found that preventing the death of these intestinal cells or keeping the harmful bacteria at normal levels can reverse the imbalance and speed up recovery. This suggests that treatments aimed at maintaining a healthy balance of gut bacteria could help reduce chemotherapy side effects. “Understanding how dying cells and bacteria interact in the gut opens new possibilities for treatments that could improve the quality of life for cancer patients,” said Prof Desai.

This research showcases the power of international collaborations in bringing together multidisciplinary expertise from Europe and the US to tackle a critical issue in cancer treatment. “The scope and scale of this work could not have happened without bringing together such a complementary set of expertise from across the globe,” said Prof Ravichandran.

The findings not only enhance our understanding of gut health but also point to potential new therapies for managing chemotherapy-induced digestive problems. “Our work now places the dying intestinal cell at the centre of gut health and disease,” said Dr Anderson.

As cancer treatments improve, maintaining a healthy gut becomes increasingly important. The insights from this study about the interaction between human cells and gut bacteria could lead to innovative treatments, offering hope for cancer patients around the world.

The research was published in the esteemed journal Cell Host & Microbe, under the full title: “Metabolite-based inter-kingdom communication controls intestinal tissue recovery following chemotherapeutic injury” (https://authors.elsevier.com/c/1jg6f6t8JEqoab).