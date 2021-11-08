Mosca in epoca Covid: più di 5 milioni di disinfettanti utilizzati sul trasporto pubblico di superficie nel 2021

Mosca, 8 novembre 2021 – More than 15 thousand litres of disinfectants are used daily for the disinfection of buses and electric buses that operate on the Moscow routes. Since the beginning of the 2021, there were used more than 5 million litres of antiseptics for these needs.

Mosgortrans pays special attention to the safety on the public surface transport of the city. The cabin of buses and electric buses is cleaned each time the transport returns to the park or to the final stations of the routes. The employees disinfect 100% of the surfaces that can spread contagious viruses: handrails, windows, seats, door opening buttons and validators.

Every day 85 work crews carry out the sanitary treatment of buses and electric buses as well as of the city bus stations. The public surface transport is equipped with 40 thousand stickers which remind passengers of the need to use the protective masks and gloves. Moreover, there are audio messages in the public surface transport which remind of the same preventive measures.

Moscow also pays attention to disinfection procedures of the Northern River Terminal. The disinfection holds 6 times a day and is accompanied by the closure of the entire terminal. Almost 3 thousand guests visit the main Moscow’s port daily and over 30 thousand go to the Nothern River Terminal at the weekend.

Since the beginning of 2021, Mosgortrans spent nearly 5 thousand liters of antibacterial on disinfection of the Northern River Station and its electric cars. Since the beginning of the river navigation season, which has been launched in April, electric cars have transported more than 70 thousand passengers. Each car is supplied by masks and antiseptic. Excursion electric cars are cleaned 3 times a day.

“We do everything to ensure that the public surface transport as well as the Nothern River Terminal are safe for passengers. Every day we use more than 15 thousand liters of antiseptics to clean buses, electric buses and electric cars. Since the beginning of the 2021, we have already spent more than 5 million litres of disinfectants. All of the disinfectants are clinically tested, absolutely safe and are recommended for the use by The Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor)”, said Maksim Liksutov, the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport.