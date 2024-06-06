Fibrillazione atriale, con basse dosi di anticoagulanti più episodi di sanguinamento rispetto a dosi standard

Il rischio di emorragia è più elevato nei primi tre mesi di trattamento, anche nei pazienti che assumono basse dosi di anticoagulanti orali diretti

Washington, 6 giugno 2024 – Secondo uno studio pubblicato su Blood Advances, i pazienti affetti da fibrillazione atriale (Afib) che hanno assunto basse dosi di farmaci anticoagulanti orali diretti (DOAC) hanno sperimentato un maggior numero di episodi di sanguinamento durante i primi tre mesi di trattamento e circa uno su cinque ha avuto livelli ematici elevati dei farmaci, rispetto a pazienti simili che hanno assunto dosi standard degli stessi farmaci.

I pazienti affetti da Afib, un tipo comune di aritmia o ritmo cardiaco irregolare, corrono un rischio cinque volte maggiore di ictus e per questo motivo vengono spesso prescritti farmaci anticoagulanti per rallentare la coagulazione del sangue. Per ridurre il rischio di emorragie indesiderate e talvolta pericolose e altri effetti avversi associati a questi farmaci, i medici possono scegliere di prescrivere dosi più basse ai pazienti considerati ad alto rischio di emorragie. Negli Stati Uniti, l’Afib colpisce fino a 6 milioni di persone e causa circa 450.000 ricoveri all’anno. Il rischio di Afib aumenta con l’età.

“Abbiamo scoperto che il 58% delle complicanze emorragiche si sono verificate nei pazienti trattati con basse dosi di DOAC”, ha dichiarato Gualtiero Palareti, MD, della Fondazione Arianna Anticoagulazione di Bologna, Italia, e coordinatore dello studio, che ha sottolineato che le persone con Afib spesso hanno bisogno di questi farmaci per tutta la vita. “L’uso di dosi ridotte non solo non ha ridotto il rischio di sanguinamento, ma non ha nemmeno impedito ai pazienti di sviluppare livelli ematici elevati del farmaco”.

Negli Stati Uniti e in Europa sono approvati quattro DOAC: apixaban, dabigatran, edoxaban e rivaroxaban. I DOAC sono prescritti a dosi fisse in base all’età, al peso e ad altre condizioni di salute del paziente. Per ridurre il rischio di emorragie e complicazioni della coagulazione, i medici possono prescrivere dosi inferiori di farmaci ai pazienti più anziani o che presentano altre condizioni di salute che potrebbero aumentare il rischio di queste complicazioni. Studi osservazionali hanno dimostrato che i pazienti con Afib trattati con DOAC hanno meno ictus e coaguli di sangue rispetto ai pazienti con Afib trattati con warfarin, un vecchio farmaco anticoagulante.

A differenza del warfarin, la maggior parte dei pazienti trattati con DOAC non si sottopone a esami regolari per misurare i livelli ematici del farmaco. Tuttavia, studi recenti hanno suggerito che i livelli ematici dei DOAC possono variare notevolmente da un paziente all’altro e che livelli troppo bassi o troppo alti possono aumentare il rischio di coaguli di sangue e di episodi di sanguinamento.

Il dott. Palareti e i suoi colleghi hanno progettato lo studio Measure and See (MAS) per verificare se esistesse una relazione tra i livelli ematici dei DOAC, misurati subito dopo l’inizio del trattamento dell’Afib, e il verificarsi di coaguli di sangue ed episodi di sanguinamento. In un articolo pubblicato in aprile su Blood Advances, i ricercatori hanno riferito che i pazienti con i livelli ematici più bassi di DOAC, misurati subito dopo l’inizio del trattamento, hanno registrato il maggior numero di coaguli di sangue durante un periodo di follow-up di un anno. Lo studio attuale ha esaminato la relazione tra i livelli ematici di DOAC misurati e gli eventi di sanguinamento.

Lo studio MAS ha coinvolto 1.657 pazienti con Afib (età media 80 anni, 54% uomini); la scelta del DOAC prescritto era lasciata al medico curante. I pazienti sono stati sottoposti a un prelievo di sangue entro due o quattro settimane dall’inizio del trattamento con un DOAC e immediatamente prima dell’assunzione della pillola successiva, quando si prevedeva che i livelli ematici del farmaco fossero al minimo. I pazienti sono stati valutati durante il primo mese di trattamento e hanno ricevuto controlli ogni tre o quattro mesi per un anno.

Tutti i campioni di sangue dei pazienti sono stati analizzati nello stesso laboratorio. Un comitato indipendente, i cui membri non conoscevano l’identità dei pazienti né i risultati dei prelievi, ha valutato e registrato tutti gli eventi emorragici, i coaguli di sangue, gli ictus, gli infarti, i decessi dovuti a ictus o malattie cardiache e altri eventi avversi durante il periodo di follow-up di 12 mesi. Gli endpoint primari per il presente studio erano le emorragie maggiori e le emorragie che richiedevano un intervento medico, un ricovero o una valutazione.

I risultati hanno mostrato che 50 pazienti (3,1%) hanno sperimentato eventi di sanguinamento, di cui 29 (58%) si sono verificati in pazienti trattati con basse dosi di DOAC. Circa il 30% di tutti gli eventi di sanguinamento registrati si sono verificati nei pazienti che avevano i livelli ematici più alti del loro farmaco. Durante i primi tre mesi di trattamento, gli eventi emorragici si sono verificati con una frequenza significativamente maggiore nei pazienti che presentavano i livelli ematici più elevati del farmaco.

“I nostri risultati indicano che il trattamento con basse dosi di DOAC non previene necessariamente l’insorgenza di elevati livelli ematici del farmaco – ha dichiarato il dott. Palareti – Questo predispone i pazienti a un rischio maggiore di sanguinamento durante i primi tre mesi di trattamento, un periodo in cui il rischio di sanguinamento dovuto agli anticoagulanti orali è già elevato”.

Dopo i primi tre mesi, il rischio di eventi emorragici non era associato né al trattamento a basso dosaggio né ai livelli ematici del farmaco. “Questo suggerisce che il rischio di eventi emorragici durante il trattamento anticoagulante è multicausale”, ha dichiarato il dott. Palareti.

Insieme ai risultati dello studio pubblicato ad aprile, questi risultati suggeriscono che misurare i livelli di farmaco nel sangue dei pazienti poco dopo l’inizio del trattamento con DOAC e adattare la dose di farmaco di conseguenza potrebbe aiutare a evitare livelli ematici eccessivamente bassi o alti e a ridurre le complicazioni emorragiche e di coagulazione, soprattutto nei pazienti a cui viene prescritto un trattamento a basso dosaggio, ha detto il dott. Palareti. Lui e i suoi colleghi stanno ora pianificando uno studio clinico pilota per testare questo approccio.

I ricercatori hanno rilevato alcuni limiti del loro studio. L’arruolamento nello studio è stato influenzato negativamente dalla pandemia di Covid-19. Mentre 27 centri in Italia hanno partecipato allo studio, il 75% dei pazienti è stato reclutato in un solo centro, limitando potenzialmente la generalizzabilità dei risultati. I livelli di farmaco nel sangue dei pazienti sono stati analizzati solo una volta, in un laboratorio centrale, entro un mese dall’ingresso nello studio e dall’inizio del trattamento con DOAC.

Lo studio è stato finanziato dalla Fondazione Arianna Anticoagulazione.

Afib patients on low doses of blood thinners have more bleeding episodes than those on standard doses

Risk of bleeding highest in first three months of treatment, even in patients on low doses of direct oral anticoagulants

Washington, June 6, 2024 – Patients with atrial fibrillation (Afib) who took low doses of blood-thinning medications known as direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) experienced more bleeding episodes during the first three months of treatment and about one in five had high blood levels of the medications, compared with similar patients who took standard doses of the same medications, according to a study published in Blood Advances.

Patients with Afib, a common type of arrhythmia, or irregular heart rhythm, face a fivefold risk of stroke and are therefore often prescribed blood-thinning medications (anticoagulants) to slow blood clotting. To reduce the risk of unwanted and sometimes dangerous bleeding and other adverse effects associated with these medications, doctors may opt to prescribe lower doses to patients deemed high risk for bleeding. In the United States, Afib affects up to 6 million people and causes an estimated 450,000 hospitalizations annually. Risk for Afib increases with age.

“We found that 58% of bleeding complications occurred in patients who were treated with low doses of DOACs,” said Gualtiero Palareti, MD, of the Arianna Anticoagulation Foundation in Bologna, Italy, and the study’s coordinator, who noted that people with Afib often need these medications lifelong. “Not only did the use of low doses not reduce bleeding risk, it also did not prevent patients from developing high blood levels of the medication”.

Four DOACs are approved in the United States and Europe: apixaban, dabigatran, edoxaban, and rivaroxaban. DOACs are prescribed at fixed doses based on a patient’s age, weight, and other health conditions. To reduce the risk of bleeding and blood-clotting complications, doctors may prescribe lower doses of the medications to patients who are older or who have other health conditions that might increase their risk for these complications. Observational studies have shown that patients with Afib who are treated with DOACs have fewer strokes and blood clots than patients with Afib who are treated with warfarin, an older blood-thinning medication.

Unlike with warfarin, most patients treated with DOACs do not undergo regular tests to measure blood levels of the medication. However, recent studies have suggested that blood levels of DOACs can vary considerably between patients and that levels that are too low or too high may increase patients’ risk for blood clots and bleeding episodes.

Dr. Palareti and his colleagues designed the Measure and See study, or MAS, to examine whether a relationship existed between blood levels of DOACs, measured soon after initiating the drugs to treat Afib, and the occurrence of blood clots and bleeding episodes. In a paper published in Blood Advances in April, they reported that patients with the lowest blood levels of their DOAC medication, measured soon after initiating treatment, experienced the most blood clots during a one-year follow-up period. The current study looked at the relationship between measured blood levels of DOACs and bleeding events.

The MAS study involved 1,657 patients with Afib (median age 80, 54% men); the choice of DOAC prescribed was left up to the treating physician. The patients had blood drawn within two to four weeks of beginning treatment with a DOAC and immediately before they were to take their next pill, when blood levels of the drug were expected to be at their lowest. Patients were evaluated during the first month of treatment and received check-ups every three to four months for a year.

All patient blood samples were analyzed in the same laboratory. An independent committee, whose members did not know the patients’ identities or blood-draw results, assessed and recorded all bleeding events, blood clots, strokes, heart attacks, deaths due to a stroke or heart disease, and other adverse events during the 12-month follow-up period. Primary endpoints for the current study were major bleeding and bleeding requiring medical intervention, hospitalization, or evaluation.

Results showed that 50 patients (3.1%) experienced bleeding events, of which 29 (58%) occurred in patients treated with low doses of a DOAC. About 30% of all recorded bleeding events occurred in patients who had the highest blood levels of their medication. During the first three months of treatment, bleeding events occurred significantly more frequently in patients who had the highest blood levels of their medication.

“Our findings indicate that treatment with low doses of a DOAC does not necessarily prevent the occurrence of high blood levels of the drug,” said Dr. Palareti. “This predisposes patients to a higher risk of bleeding during the first three months of treatment – a period when the risk of bleeding due to oral anticoagulants is already elevated.”

After the first three months, the risk of bleeding events was not associated with either low-dose treatment or blood levels of the medication. “This suggests that the risk of bleeding events during anticoagulant treatment is multicausal,” Dr. Palareti said.

Alongside the results of the study published in April, these findings suggest that measuring medication levels in patient’s blood shortly after initiating DOAC treatment and tailoring the medication dose accordingly might help to avoid excessively low or high blood levels and reduce bleeding and clotting complications, especially in patients who are prescribed low-dose treatment, Dr. Palareti said. He and his colleagues are now planning a pilot clinical trial to test this approach.

The researchers noted a few limitations to their study. Study enrollment was adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. While 27 centers in Italy participated in the study, 75% of the patients were recruited at just one center, potentially limiting the results’ generalizability. Medication levels in a patient’s blood were tested only once, in one central laboratory, within a month of entering the study and beginning DOAC treatment.

The study was funded by the Arianna Anticoagulation Foundation.