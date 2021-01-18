Eruzione Vesuvio del 79 d.c.: ecco quanto durarono le correnti piroclastiche che uccisero gli abitanti di Pompei

Una ricerca sugli effetti dei flussi piroclastici dell’eruzione del 79 d.C. su Pompei ha evidenziato come la durata degli stessi abbia avuto un tragico impatto sulla popolazione

Fig. 1

Roma, 22 marzo 2021 – Circa quindici minuti fu la durata delle correnti piroclastiche che colpirono Pompei durante l’eruzione del Vesuvio del 79 d.C.: le loro ceneri vulcaniche, inalate dagli abitanti, furono fatali, provocandone l’asfissia.

Questo è quanto rivela lo studio “The impact of pyroclastic density currents duration on humans: the case of the AD 79 eruption of Vesuvius”, condotto dall’Università degli Studi di Bari – Dipartimento Scienze della Terra e Geoambientali, in collaborazione con l’Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia (INGV) e il British Geological Survey di Edimburgo, appena pubblicato Scientific Reports.

“Obiettivo del lavoro – afferma Roberto Isaia, ricercatore dell’Osservatorio Vesuviano dell’INGV – è stato quello di sviluppare un modello per cercare di capire e di quantificare l’impatto dei flussi piroclastici sull’abitato di Pompei”. I flussi piroclastici, infatti, sono il fenomeno più devastante delle cosiddette eruzioni esplosive. Paragonabili alle valanghe, si generano dal collasso della colonna eruttiva. I densi flussi che ne derivano scorrono lungo le pendici del vulcano a velocità di centinaia di chilometri orari, ad alta temperatura e con un’alta concentrazione di particelle.

Fig. 2

“Per la nostra ricerca – prosegue Isaia – abbiamo svolto studi sul terreno e in laboratorio dei depositi piroclastici presenti all’interno degli scavi archeologici di Pompei che hanno portato alla misurazione e alla definizione dei parametri fisico-meccanici delle rocce. Con i dati ottenuti abbiamo sviluppato un modello matematico che ci ha permesso di effettuare delle simulazioni numeriche. Da queste abbiamo ricavato i parametri fisici delle correnti piroclastiche e, quindi, stimarne gli effetti sul territorio, uomo compreso. Il risultato principale è che il perdurare del passaggio delle correnti piroclastiche è avvenuto in un lasso di tempo compreso tra i 10 e i 20 minuti”.

“Il modello elaborato – aggiunge il ricercatore – può essere applicato anche ad altri vulcani attivi di tutto il mondo. L’esempio di Pompei infatti, distante circa 10 km dal Vesuvio, suggerisce come l’applicazione di questo modello potrebbe essere molto utile per comprendere la durata dei flussi piroclastici e, quindi, i danni derivanti da un’eruzione anche a distanze dove la temperatura e la pressione delle correnti piroclastiche non provoca più effetti dannosi sull’uomo e sull’ambiente. La metodologia applicata può quindi fornire nuovi elementi di conoscenza nell’ambito delle valutazioni di pericolosità di una struttura vulcanica attiva”, conclude Roberto Isaia.

“È molto importante riuscire a ricostruire quanto avvenuto nelle passate eruzioni del Vesuvio partendo dal record geologico, per risalire ai caratteri delle correnti piroclastiche ed all’impatto sull’uomo – dichiara il prof. Pierfrancesco Dellino dell’Università di Bari, referente per il settore vulcanico della Commissione Grandi Rischi nazionale – L’approccio da noi seguito aggiunge informazioni che sono racchiuse nei depositi piroclastici e che chiariscono nuovi aspetti sull’eruzione di Pompei e forniscono preziosi spunti per interpretare il comportamento del Vesuvio anche in chiave di protezione civile”.

Fig. 1 – Vista 3D del Vesuvio e dei centri abitati alle sue pendici, veduta da Ovest; DTM con sovrapposta ortofoto digitale a colori (Laboratorio di Geomatica e Cartografia, INGV-OV).

Fig. 2 – Depositi piroclastici all’interno dell’abitato di Pompei che includono livelli stratificati con strutture di trazione formate dalle Correnti Piroclastiche

*******

Pompeii: the duration of pyroclastic currents generated by the eruption of Vesuvius in 79 AD has been determined

A research on the effects of the pyroclastic flows of the 79 AD eruption on Pompeii highlighted how their duration had a tragic impact on the population

About fifteen minutes was the duration of the pyroclastic currents that hit Pompeii during the eruption of Vesuvius in 79 AD: the volcanic ashes, inhaled by the inhabitants, were fatal, causing asphyxiation.

This is what reveals the study “The impact of pyroclastic density currents duration on humans: the case of the AD 79 eruption of Vesuvius”, conducted by the University of Bari – Department of Earth and Geo-environmental Sciences, in collaboration with the Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia (INGV) and the British Geological Survey of Edinburgh. The study has just been published ‘Scientific Reports’.

“The aim of the work – says Roberto Isaia, senior researcher of the Vesuvian Observatory of the INGV – was to develop a model to try to understand and quantify the impact of pyroclastic flows on the inhabited area of Pompeii”. Pyroclastic flows, in fact, are the most devastating phenomenon of the so-called explosive eruptions. Comparable to avalanches, they are generated by the collapse of the eruptive column. The resulting dense pyroclastic flows flow along the slopes of the volcano at speeds of hundreds of kilometers per hour, at high temperatures and with a high particles concentration.

“During our research – continues Isaia – we carried out filed and laboratory studies of the pyroclastic deposits recognized within the archaeological excavations of Pompeii which led to the measurement and definition of the physical-mechanical parameters of the rocks. The obtained data have been used as input parameters for a mathematical model that has allowed us to carry out numerical simulations. From these we obtained the physical parameters of the pyroclastic currents and, therefore, the effects on the territory, including people, have been estimated. The main result is that the persistence of the flow of pyroclastic currents took place over a period of time between 10 and 20 minutes”.

“The developed model – adds the researcher – can also be applied to other active volcanoes around the world,. The example of Pompeii in fact, about 10 km far from Vesuvius, suggests how the use of this model could be very valuable for understanding the duration of pyroclastic flows and, therefore, the damage deriving from an eruption even at distances where the temperature and the pressure of the pyroclastic currents no longer causes harmful effects on humans and the environment. The applied methodology can therefore provide new elements of knowledge in the context of the hazard assessment of an active volcanic structure”, concludes Roberto Isaia.

“It is very important to be able to reconstruct what happened in the past eruptions of Vesuvius starting from the geological record, in order to trace the characteristics of the pyroclastic currents and the impact on population – declares Professor Pierfrancesco Dellino of the University of Bari, referent for the sector volcanic activity of the Commissione Grandi Rischi nazionale – The adopted scientific approach in this study reveals information that are contained by the pyroclastic deposits and that clarifies new aspects of the eruption of Pompeii and provides valuable insights for interpreting the behavior of Vesuvius also in terms of civil protection”.

Fig. 1 – The inhabited area around Vesuvius volcano in a 3D perspective view from West; DTM overlaid with digital color orthophoto (Laboratory of Geomatics and Cartography, INGV-OV).

Fig. 2 – Pyroclastic deposits within the Pompeii inhabited area including stratified layer with tractional structures formed by the Pyroclastic Density Currents