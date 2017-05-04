Covid-19, studio rivela che bassi livelli di testosterone sono correlati a una prognosi peggiore

Milano, 8 luglio 2021 – Gli uomini con Covid-19 sintomatico, che hanno riscontrato un basso livello di testosterone dopo il ricovero in ospedale, avevano maggiori probabilità di ammalarsi gravemente e morire a causa della malattia, lo rivela una nuova ricerca.

Lo studio, condotto a Milano durante la prima ondata di coronavirus nel 2020, ha rilevato che più bassi sono i livelli di testosterone, maggiore è la probabilità che i pazienti di sesso maschile abbiano bisogno di cure intensive, essere intubati e ventilati, e rimanere in ospedale per un periodo più lungo. La loro probabilità di morire è aumentata di sei volte.

I risultati vengono presentati al congresso dell’Associazione Europea di Urologia, EAU21, che si terrà questa settimana dall’8 al 12 luglio.

Prof. Andrea Salonia

Il prof. Andrea Salonia e i suoi colleghi dell’Ospedale Universitario San Raffaele di Milano hanno confrontato 286 pazienti Covid maschi, giunti al pronto soccorso, con 305 volontari maschi sani, che si sono recati in ospedale per donare il sangue tra febbraio e maggio 2020.

Il team ha controllato sia i pazienti che i volontari per i livelli di ormoni maschili, incluso il testosterone. Il testosterone è misurato in nanomoli per litro (nmol/l) e 9,2 o inferiore è considerata la soglia per un basso livello di testosterone, chiamato ipogonadismo.

Quasi il 90% dei pazienti aveva testosterone al di sotto di questo livello, rispetto a solo il 17% dei volontari sani. Inoltre, anche i livelli di testosterone nei pazienti erano significativamente al di sotto della soglia, con una media di circa 2,5 nmol/l.

Quei pazienti che avevano sintomi lievi o che erano stati ricoverati in ospedale avevano livelli di testosterone leggermente più alti (tra 3-4 nmol/l) rispetto a quelli ricoverati in terapia intensiva o a quelli deceduti per la malattia (solo 0,7-1,0 nmol/l). Anche quando sono stati presi in considerazione l’età, le condizioni preesistenti e l’indice di massa corporea (BMI), le differenze nei profili ormonali e negli esiti clinici erano ancora nette.

Il prof. Salonia, specialista in urologia ed endocrinologia presso l’Ospedale San Raffaele, afferma: “All’inizio della pandemia di Covid, vedevamo molti più uomini che donne venire in ospedale e soffrire di forme molto gravi della malattia. Abbiamo subito pensato che questo potesse essere correlato ai livelli di ormoni maschili, in particolare al testosterone. Ma non ci saremmo mai aspettati di vedere una percentuale così alta di pazienti Covid con questi livelli estremamente bassi di testosterone, rispetto a un gruppo simile di uomini sani. La relazione è molto chiara: più basso è il testosterone, maggiore è la gravità della condizione e la probabilità di morte. Non ho mai visto niente di simile nei miei 25 anni sul campo”.

Poiché il team non dispone di dati sui livelli di testosterone nei pazienti prima che contraessero il Covid-19, non è possibile dire se il basso livello di testosterone fosse una condizione preesistente a lungo termine che ha esacerbato la malattia o se fosse causato dal virus SARS-CoV-2.

Tuttavia, altre ricerche hanno dimostrato che alcuni recettori per il virus, incluso l’enzima TMPRSS2, sono collegati agli ormoni maschili e che il virus riduce il numero di cellule di Leydig nel corpo, che producono testosterone.

“Semplicemente non abbiamo i dati per sapere cosa è venuto prima in questi pazienti, i bassi livelli di testosterone o il Covid – spiega il prof. Salonia – Il testosterone gioca un ruolo nel proteggere gli uomini dalle malattie. Tuttavia, è anche possibile che il virus stesso sia in grado di indurre una riduzione acuta dei livelli di testosterone, che quindi predispone questi uomini a un esito peggiore. Ora stiamo seguendo questi pazienti per un periodo di tempo più lungo, per vedere come i loro livelli ormonali cambiano nel tempo, così possiamo provare a rispondere a queste domande”.

Il congresso annuale dell’EAU è la più grande conferenza di urologia in Europa, che riunisce medici, scienziati e pazienti per discutere le ultime ricerche e gli sviluppi medici legati al tratto urinario e al sistema riproduttivo maschile. EAU21 si svolge quest’anno in maniera virtuale, a causa delle restrizioni Covid.

Il prof. Jens Sonksen, membro dell’esecutivo dell’EAU, ha dichiarato: “La pandemia di SARS-CoV-2 ha avuto un enorme impatto sulla salute globale da quando il virus ha iniziato a diffondersi all’inizio del 2020. Dal Covid-19 abbiamo imparato molto sul virus e sulle possibili conseguenze sulla salute fin da quei primi giorni, ma c’è ancora molto da imparare. Ciò è evidenziato da questa nuova ricerca, che ha riscontrato un livello sorprendentemente basso di testosterone totale negli uomini con Covid-19 rispetto ai sani. Anche i pazienti Covid sintomatici con bassi livelli di testosterone avevano maggiori probabilità di ammalarsi gravemente di Covid-19. Sono assolutamente necessarie ulteriori ricerche sui potenziali impatti del Covid-19 sulla salute degli uomini”.

*******

