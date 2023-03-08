Campi Flegrei, identificata l’origine delle crescenti emissioni di anidride carbonica

Indagata l’origine dei flussi di anidride carbonica emessi presso la caldera dei Campi Flegrei. Lo studio ha portato a importanti informazioni sulle dinamiche di degassamento magmatico in corso

Roma, 8 marzo 2023 – Una percentuale compresa tra il 20% e il 40% dell’anidride carbonica emessa nell’area dei Campi Flegrei proviene da sorgenti non-magmatiche e questo valore è in progressivo aumento dal 2005, con tassi di crescita simili a quelli dell’incremento della temperatura del sistema idrotermale. Questi i risultati dello studio “Discriminating carbon dioxide sources during volcanic unrest: The case of Campi Flegrei caldera (Italy)”, pubblicato dalla rivista Geology e condotto da un team di ricercatori dell’Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia (INGV).

“La caldera dei Campi Flegrei emette ogni giorno ingenti quantitativi di anidride carbonica (CO2) – spiega Lucia Pappalardo, ricercatrice dell’INGV – I flussi di questo gas sono principalmente concentrati nei pressi del cratere della Solfatara di Pozzuoli e sono progressivamente aumentati nel corso della recente crisi bradisismica, iniziata nel 2005, fino a raggiungere l’attuale livello di 3000-5000 tonnellate al giorno. Un valore che rende la caldera flegrea uno tra i principali emettitori al mondo di anidride carbonica di origine vulcanica”.

L’anidride carbonica è la seconda specie volatile contenuta nel magma dopo l’acqua, e ciò ha fatto spesso rilevare un massiccio rilascio di CO2 nei periodi precedenti gli eventi eruttivi. Tuttavia, la sua origine non è esclusivamente riconducibile al magma, specie presso le caldere che ospitano estesi sistemi idrotermali come i Campi Flegrei.

Pertanto, un’accurata indagine e quantificazione sull’origine dei flussi di CO2 nelle aree vulcaniche attive, oltre che all’elio e all’azoto, è fondamentale per ricostruire cosa stia accadendo nel sistema magmatico profondo e in quello idrotermale più superficiale. Lo è in particolare per i Campi Flegrei che, a seguito dell’ultima eruzione di Monte Nuovo avvenuta nel 1538, ha vissuto una fase di quiete interrotta dalle recenti crisi bradisismiche del 1950-52, del 1970-72 e del 1982-84, fino a quest’ultima cominciata nel 2005.

“Il recente studio – prosegue Gianmarco Buono, ricercatore dell’INGV – ha consentito di stimare che fino al 40% dell’anidride carbonica emessa abbia origine dalla dissoluzione della calcite idrotermale presente nelle rocce del sottosuolo flegreo, mentre la restante parte deriva da sorgenti magmatiche profonde”.

Confrontando i dati fumarolici con quelli ottenuti con simulazioni di degassamento magmatico, è stato possibile stimare che una quota compresa tra il 20% e il 40% della CO2 emessa in quest’area sia rilasciata da sorgenti non-magmatiche.

“Il valore dell’anidride carbonica emessa da queste sorgenti non-magmatiche dai Campi Flegrea sta progressivamente aumentando dal 2005 con tassi di crescita sorprendentemente simili a quelli dell’incremento di temperatura del sistema idrotermale. L’origine di questa fonte supplementare di CO2 è da ricercare nelle importanti perturbazioni fisiche e chimiche che sta subendo il sistema idrotermale flegreo, manifestate dal crescente numero di terremoti superficiali e innalzamento del suolo – prosegue Giovanni Chiodini, ricercatore dell’INGV – In dettaglio, a guidare questo processo è la conversione della calcite, precedentemente rilevata in abbondante quantità nel sottosuolo flegreo, in anidride carbonica a seguito della circolazione di fluidi caldi e acidi nelle rocce che ospitano il sistema idrotermale”.

“Lo studio – conclude Gianmarco Buono – è parte del progetto strategico dell’INGV LOVE-CF (Linking surface Observables to sub-Volcanic plumbing-system: a multidisciplinary approach for Eruption forecasting at Campi Flegrei caldera – Italy) e offre un approccio utile anche per altri sistemi vulcanici. La ricerca proseguirà con la quantificazione dei flussi di anidride carbonica emessi in ambiente sottomarino, finora rimasti inesplorati”.

Campi Flegrei, source of growing carbon dioxide emissions identified

Investigated the origin of the carbon dioxide fluxes emitted at the Campi Flegrei caldera. The study provided important insights into ongoing deep magmatic degassing dynamics

Rome, March 8, 2023 – A percentage between 20% and 40% of the carbon dioxide emitted in the Campi Flegrei area comes from non-magmatic sources and this value has been progressively increasing since 2005, with growth rates similar to those of the temperature increase in the hydrothermal system.

These are the results of the study “Discriminating carbon dioxide sources during volcanic unrest: The case of Campi Flegrei caldera (Italy)”, published by the journal Geology and conducted by a team of researchers from the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).

“The Campi Flegrei caldera emits large quantities of carbon dioxide (CO2) every day – explains Lucia Pappalardo, INGV researcher – The fluxes of this gas are mainly concentrated near the Solfatara crater and have progressively increased during the recent bradyseismic crisis, which began in 2005, reaching the current level of 3000-5000 tons per day. A value that makes the Phlegrean caldera one of the main emitters of carbon dioxide of volcanic origin in the world”.

Carbon dioxide is the second volatile species contained in magma after water, for which there are numerous cases in which a massive release of CO2 has been documented which preceded eruptive events. However, its origin is not exclusively attributable to magma, especially in the calderas that host extensive hydrothermal systems.

An accurate quantification and investigation of the origin of CO2 fluxes in active volcanic areas, as well as that of helium and nitrogen, is crucial to reconstruct what is happening in the deep magmatic system and in the more superficial hydrothermal system. It is particularly so for the Campi Flegrei, which, following the last eruption of Monte Nuovo, which took place in 1538, experienced a phase of quiet, interrupted by the recent bradyseismic crisis of 1950-52, 1970-72, 1982-84, until to the latter started in 2005.

“The recent study – continues Gianmarco Buono, a researcher at INGV – has made it possible to estimate that a significant part of the CO2 emitted, quantifiable up to 40%, originates from the dissolution of the hydrothermal calcite present in the rocks of the Phlegrean subsurface rocks, while the remaining part is from deep magmatic sources”.

By comparing the fumarolic data with those obtained with magmatic degassing simulations, it was possible to estimate that between 20 and 40% of the CO2 emitted in this area is released from non-magmatic sources.

“The value of the carbon dioxide emitted from these non-magmatic sources by Campi Flegrei has been progressively increasing since 2005 with growth rates surprisingly similar to those of the temperature increase of the hydrothermal system. The origin of this additional CO2 is to be found in the important physical and chemical perturbations that the system is undergoing Phlegrean hydrothermal, manifested by the growing number of surface earthquakes and elevation of the ground – continues Giovanni Chiodini, researcher at INGV – In detail, this process is driven by the conversion of calcite, previously found in abundant quantities in the Phlegrean subsurface, into CO2 following the circulation of hot and acid fluids in the rocks that host the hydrothermal system”.

“The study – concludes Gianmarco Buono – is part of the departmental strategic project LOVE-CF – Linking surface Observables to sub-Volcanic plumbing-system: a multidisciplinary approach for Eruption forecasting at Campi Flegrei caldera (Italy) – funded by INGV and offers a useful approach for other volcanic systems as well. The research will continue with a quantification of the CO2 fluxes emitted in the underwater environment, which have remained unexplored until now”.